Mocs men lead by nine, then collapse to UNCG

Doubleheaders look a lot different in this pandemic world.

The mocs hosting their first one today.

Three hours in between for sanitizing and distancing.

Mocs men up first against uncg -- in search of their first conference win streak this season.

Two straight wins looking likely in the second half.

Mocs up by three to start.

=== guard darius banks getting straight abused underneath today.

Powers through for the layin.

41-38 mocs.

=== guard david jean-baptiste quiet until this... that three caps off an explosive 8-0 run.

Mocs by eight.

=== another triple gives the mocs their largest lead ... 9.

Jean- baptiste ended with 13.

=== play of the day coming right here.

Watch.

Banks, cashing it in with a nasty slam.

Mocs still by 9.

=== however, after that things fell apart.

Spartans outscore the mocs by 17!!!

In the final 7 minutes to win, 74-66.

Darius banks: malachi smith: