Mocs men lead by nine, then collapse to UNCG
Doubleheaders look a lot different in this pandemic world.
The mocs hosting their first one today.
Three hours in between for sanitizing and distancing.
Mocs men up first against uncg -- in search of their first conference win streak this season.
Two straight wins looking likely in the second half.
Mocs up by three to start.
=== guard darius banks getting straight abused underneath today.
Powers through for the layin.
41-38 mocs.
=== guard david jean-baptiste quiet until this... that three caps off an explosive 8-0 run.
Mocs by eight.
=== another triple gives the mocs their largest lead ... 9.
Jean- baptiste ended with 13.
=== play of the day coming right here.
Watch.
Banks, cashing it in with a nasty slam.
Mocs still by 9.
=== however, after that things fell apart.
Spartans outscore the mocs by 17!!!
In the final 7 minutes to win, 74-66.
