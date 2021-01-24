Russia detains thousands of Navalny supporters

Thousands of people were detained across Russia on Saturday (January 23), as protests swept the nation to demand the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Jayson Albano reports.
Around 2,250 supporters of jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny have been arrested amid mass demonstrations in Russia.
Thousands of protesters are demanding the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure.
Police have..