National Girl Child Day: Dr Kriti Bharti's incredible story | Oneindia News

The woman who first ever annuled a child marriage in India.

On National Girl Child Day, Dr Kriti Bharti tells us her extraordinary story.

From being abandoned by her father to being slow poisoned and paralysed at age 10 and then finally finding the courage to bounce back.

She is credited with the first ever annulment of child marriage in India, an achievement that preserved her name in the Limca book of records.

She says through the children she saves, she is saving herself over and over again.

Listen in to her speak to Oneindia News in an exclusive interview.

