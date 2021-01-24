Shivraj Singh doesn't have right to be the Chief Minister: Digvijaya Singh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan does not know the law, he does not have the right to be the Chief Minister, said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

This was stated by former chief minister Digvijaya Singh in the context of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statement to bury the mafia in the state.

Digvijaya Singh said that where is it written in the Constitution of India that the Chief Minister can bury someone alive in the ground.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan talks illegally.

He does not have the right to be the Chief Minister.