Wedding bells in B-town: Varun-Natasha all set to tie the knot in Alibag today

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with his fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal in presence of their family and friends on January 24 at Alibag near Mumbai.

The wedding will take place at the Mansion House resort.

The couple, who were to get married in May 2020, postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natasha and Varun were school friends and eventually started dating.