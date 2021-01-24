Delhi Police gave formal permission for farmers' tractor parade: Yogendra Yadav

Delhi Police has given formal permission to protesting farmers to hold tractor rally on Republic Day, informed Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav.

"Today there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police.

We have got formal permission from Police for the tractor rally.

As I told earlier, 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner," Yadav told reporters at Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana), the main site of farmers who are camped there for nearly two months, and protesting against Centre's three farm laws.