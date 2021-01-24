Animals at London Zoo enjoy snowfall

In the flurry of excitement in London today animals at ZSL London Zoo enjoyeda change of scenery as the capital had its first snowfall of the year.

Despitebeing closed to the public as part of the January lockdown, keepers arecontinuing to care for the 18,000 animals at the world-famous zoo: footagetaken by the dedicated team shows Humboldt penguins waddling in the drift onPenguin Beach, Western Lowland gorillas Mjukuu, Effie, Gernot and Alikaexploring the white stuff in Gorilla Kingdom, and two young otter pups bornlast year excitedly experiencing the snpw for the first time.