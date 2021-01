Kremlin critic's investigation into Putin is going viral in Russia

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation released an investigation into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wealth, offering Russians a look into what they allege is “Putin’s palace” on the Black Sea that they estimate to be worth around $1.4 billion.

CNN is not independently able to verify the FBK’s claims. Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the Russian leader was linked to the estate on Tuesday.

CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports.