Thousands turn out across Russia to protest Navalny's arrest

After Russia’s leading Kremlin critic, Alexey Navalny, was detained by police upon arrival near Moscow, protests calling for the politician’s release have spread across the country.
CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports from Moscow.
Protesters used snowballs against police in Russia on Saturday as more than 2,000 people were arrested amid widespread..
Thousands turned up to support Russia's jailed opposition figure. Police detained hundreds and were filmed hitting protesters.