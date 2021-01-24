Varun's fan brings self-made sketches of actor as wedding gift, fails to meet him

As actor Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal are getting hitched, a fan of the 'Coolie No.

1' star travelled a long distance from Mumbai's Prabhadevi area to Alibaug, where the couple is getting married, to gift self made sketches of Varun Dhawan.

However, with the strict security arrangements at the venue, Shubham failed to meet his icon as officials didn't allow him.

Despite not getting the opportunity to meet his star, Shubham, who said he is a fan of Varun for last 8 years, was not let down with this hurdle, and expressed confidence that he will get the chance to see his idol.

Shubham brought hand-made sketches of Varun portraying his childhood and also drew his character from latest film 'Coolie No.

1'.