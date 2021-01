Uttarakhand CM inspects Kumbh Mela preparation in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed preparation for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on January 24.

Kumbh Mela in-charge DM Deepak Rawat briefed him about the preparations.

The central government has issued guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) for the Kumbh Mela pilgrimage festival in Haridwar.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on Jan 14.