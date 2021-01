Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Nirupam offer prayers at Ram Lalla

Singer Sonu Nigam and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam visited Ayodhya to offer prayers at Ram Lalla site on January 24.

They were accompanied by filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh.

Nationwide donation campaign was launched by Vishva Hindu Parishad last year in December.

Ram Temple's construction has been started after Ayodhya verdict and it would be finished before 2024.