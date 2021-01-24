Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's 'life long love became official'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan got hitched to his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24.

The wedding was a private affair that took place at Alibaug's Mansion House Resort and included only the family members and close friends of the couple.

Newlywed Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal greeted media after their wedding.

Soon after tying the knot with Dalal, Dhawan documented the memorable moment on Instagram by sharing pictures from the wedding ceremonies.

'Life long love just became official,' the 'Coolie No.1' actor wrote in the caption of the post with a heart emoji.

Both Dhawan and Dalal were seen dressed in heavily studded wedding attires in the shade of ivory.

The post prompted several congratulatory comments from the fans as well as fellow celebrities on Instagram.

Some of the celebrities who were a part of the closely-knit wedding ceremonies are fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar.