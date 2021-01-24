Godzilla vs. Kong Movie trailer

Godzilla vs.

Kong Full-length Movie trailer HD (2021) - Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros.

Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited face-off between two icons, Godzilla vs.

Kong, the next epic adventure in Legendary's cinematic Monsterverse.

Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages.

As a squadron embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Directed by Adam Wingard starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, Zhang Ziyi, Lance Reddick release date March 26, 2021 (in theaters and on HBO MAX)