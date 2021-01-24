Watch London police break up an illegal rave

Bodycam video shows London police breaking up a 300-person indoor rave in Hackney as the UK remains under strict national lockdown.
Officers issued £200 fines to 78 people.
Dozens have been fined after police caught 300 people at an illegal rave in northeast London.
