NEW THRIFT STORE TO OPEN IN ARAB

Its mission, to help those hit hardest by the pandemic and give back to the community.

And i'm megan reyna.

The coronavirus has impacted everyday life for people here in north alabama -- especially when it comes to finances.

But -- a new thrift store in arab is opening in less than a week.

Its mission -- to help those hit hardest by the pandemic and give back to the community.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli explains why this mission, is so personal to the store's manager.

Nats of the cash register the sounds of a sale, nats again of register means help for the local community at caring heart thrift store.

The store's manager, felicia jones said she wanted to do more, especially for people who have suffered during the pandemic.

Felicia jones, caring heart thrift store: "the pandemic has hit people hard, be it that they were unemployed and didn't have an income coming in."

Profits from the store in arab - will go to help local organizations such as kelley's rainbow domestic violence center, marshall county homeless ministry, and lamplight camp for teens of marshall county.

Felicia jones, caring heart thrift store: "i lost one of my childhood friends to domestic violence.

He just beat her so much and she just had no way out and she took her own life and that, it just really hit me and so when it all started to come about, i just felt lead, i was like ok one of the things we are going to help is domestic violence."

Nats of the register sophia looklive: "your donations to caring heart thrift store will be helping people right here in the community and jones says that she'll still need donations even after opening day to keep these racks stocked."

Felicia jones, caring heart thrift store: "it's been really overwhelming with the support that we've had from the community."

Jones hopes the new store will be more than just somewhere people go to shop.

Felicia jones, caring heart thrift store: "i want it to be a place where people say hey i get to go there and i'm going to go there and for it to be more of an outreach of if somebody knows there's a need, send me a message and we'll find a way to fill it."

In arab - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.