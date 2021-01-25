Holocaust survivor: We are not typical – most Jews died

Speaking ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, retired medical doctorDr Martin Stern, 80, recalled how, as an infant living in the same Amsterdamneighbourhood as Anne Frank in 1942, he was taken in by Cathrien and JohannesRademaker, friends of his parents, following the death of his mother inhospital, and while his father was in hiding from the Nazis.