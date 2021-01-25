BSF's 'Maitri cycle rally' reaches Siliguri

The Border Security Force's (BSF) Maitri cycle rally, which started from the Paniter Border Outpost (BOP) near Basirhat in North 24 Parganas on January 10, reached the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border outpost on January 24.

The rally was welcomed by the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officers with their families along with the local villagers.

It was organised by 51st battalion of BSF in the memory of birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

Speaking to ANI, IG of North Bengal Frontier in BSF, Sunil Kumar said, "It started from South Bengal frontier and will cover a distance of 4,090 km."