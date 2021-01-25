Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed home for the Super Bowl after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship
Brady, Bucs headed home for Super Bowl after over win Packers
How Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Packers for a Super Bowl berth.
NYTimes.com
Brady will start in his 10th Super Bowl, and the Buccaneers will become the first team to play for the championship in its home..
