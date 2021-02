Lialeh movie (1974) - clip

Lialeh movie (1974) - clip - Smooth operator Arlo (Lawrence Pertillar) is setting up an erotic musical in New York.

"Free-spirited" Lialeh (Jennifer Leigh), a woman with many talents who longs for a singing career will do whatever it takes to join the show.

Look for Funk legend Bernard Purdie (2013 Modern Drummer Hall of Fame inductee) and his band appear in this erotic 70's cult classic as Arlo's band.