Flower and Snake Movie (1974) - Naomi Tani, Nagatoshi Sakamoto, Hijiri Abe

Flower and Snake Movie (1974) - aka Hana to hebi - Plot synopsis: The elderly Senzô Tôyama (Nagatoshi Sakamoto) orders his employee, Makoto Katagiri (Yasunori Ishizu), to kidnap and train his wife Shizuko (Naomi Tani) in order to break her pride so that she will submit to his desires.

Director: Masaru Konuma Writers: Oniroku Dan, Yôzô Tanaka Stars: Naomi Tani, Nagatoshi Sakamoto, Hijiri Abe