COVID-19 Vaccinations Continue In Pittsburgh

Despite a heavy demand and a lesser supply, COVID-19 vaccines have continued to be distributed throughout the Pittsburgh area.
KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more.
Despite a heavy demand and a lesser supply, COVID-19 vaccines have continued to be distributed throughout the Pittsburgh area.
KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more.
Vaccination efforts continued today at the Allegheny County Medical Society. In addition to vaccinating private and unaffiliated..
Veterans along with frontline workers began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.