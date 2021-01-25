Dog Missing After Thief Steals Family’s Car

A southern Minnesota family is asking for help to find their dog, that was inside their car when someone stole it, reports Kate Raddatz (2:03).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 24, 2021
A southern Minnesota family is asking for help to find their dog, that was inside their car when someone stole it, reports Kate Raddatz (2:03).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 24, 2021
A dog left in a car which was stolen on New Year’s Day is now back home with her family.
Meet the pampered pooch whose owner has built him his own Santa Grotto - complete with a stack of presents worth £2,000.Owner..