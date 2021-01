Republic Day special: Indians in South Africa, Fiji | Then and Now | Oneindia News

Many Indians left home in the 19th century, enticed by the British colonials to abandon their familiar life here for a better life abroad.

So they left on crowded ships, taking a one way passage to far off South Africa, Fiji and the Carribean to work on sugarcane plantations, never to return home.

How do their decendents preserve their Indian heritage?

And how do they identify themselves?

