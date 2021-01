Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.

The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's close family and friends at Alibaug's The Mansion House resort.

