Watch: Shesh Netra Lake in Badrinath freezes partly; Delhi to get colder

North India continues to shiver as experts say parts of the region will continue to face cold wave in the coming days.

The Shesh Netra Lake in Badrinath was frozen in some parts as snowfall enveloped the region.

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the portals of the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, one of the four Hindu pilgrimage sites, is closed for the winter since November 19, 2020.

Temperature also dipped in parts of Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the Dhauladhar range.

Dharamshala also witnessed rainfall on Sunday leading to a further dip in temperature.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that the minimum temperature is likely to drop by four degrees Celsius over the next two-three days in Delhi.

