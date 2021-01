Election process not only succeeded but sustained itself since 1951: CEC

The experiment on election process has not only succeeded but has also sustained itself since 1951, said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on the occasion of 11th National Voters' Day celebrations.

'It has been 70 years since first general election was held in country in 1951.

Having earned the epithet of being act of faith, experiment has not only succeeded but has sustained itself,' said CEC Arora.