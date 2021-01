Mass. stay-at-home advisory, 9:30 p.m. curfew lifted

LIVE LIVE IN BOSTON WITH THECHANGES NOW IN PLACE.MATT: AS OF 5AM, THE STAY ATHOME ADVISORY HAS BEEN LIFTED.ALONG WITH THE 9:30PM CURFEWIMPACTING RESTAURANTS AND ANUMBER OF OTHER BUSINESSES.THAT REGULATION WAS PUT IN PLACEIN THE FALL, AND FORCED MANYRESTAURANTS TO CLOSE FOR THEWINTER.AT PAMMY’S IN CAMBRIDGE, ONE OFTHE SPOTS THAT DID STAY OPEN,THEY SAY THE CHANGE IN POLICYWILL BE A LIFELINE FOR THERESTAURANT INDUSTRY.