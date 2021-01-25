Varun Dhawan gets married to Natasha Dalal: Look at their beautiful wedding pictures|Oneindia News

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married at a strictly private wedding in Alibaug on Sunday evening.

Varun shared the first photos of his wedding pheras on Instagram just minutes after they got married with a beautiful caption: "Life long love just became official,.

Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, Varun and Natasha reportedly had a limited guest list of 40-50 names.

They followed a strict no-phone policy at the wedding and security was increased outside the Alibaug wedding venue The Mansion House.

The couple also made COVID-19 tests mandatory for those attending the wedding.

