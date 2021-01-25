Woman praises her followers for saving her life after they recognised a symbol outside of her home that meant she had been targe

A woman has praised her TikTok followers for saving her life after they identified that she was in danger when a strange symbol appeared outside of her home.Jade Jules, 27, noticed that the symbol '1F' had been drawn into the snow that covered the lid of her black bin outside of her house in St John's, Newfoundland, Canada on January 12.Puzzled, she posted a video on her TikTok channel @bb.jade__ and was terrified when her followers rushed to tell her that the symbol meant she had been targeted by a gang.According to hundreds of her followers on the app, the symbol '1F' is drawn by gang members outside of the homes of single females living alone.The symbol is supposedly drawn so that other gang members working in the area know that the woman living there is an easy target for crime such as robberies, sex trafficking and rape.Terrified student Jade reported the symbol to the police who confirmed what her followers had said and fled to her mother's house where she has been staying ever since she was targeted.She said: "My followers definitely saved my life."I was going out to put the trash out and that's when I saw it.

I took out my phone, recorded it and posted it on TikTok because I had zero clue on what it meant. "I thought people on TikTok would know and help me, which they did.

I'm very thankful for everyone who helped me."I was terrified - I thought someone did it as a joke or something but then all the comments and messages came in so my mom came and got me.

I packed some stuff and haven't been home since."She's actually going to move in with me at that house so we are planning to go back sometime this week."It's been very scary, I have not been home since as I am terrified.

I have no idea who did it or why they did it but I've done everything I can. "I called the cops, took off the writing and left home.

I've bought cameras for the house, I don't know what else to do."The police couldn't do anything because there were no suspects and I had no clue who or what it was so they just wiped off the bin and told me to stay safe and if I can leave for a few days to do that, so that's what I did."People in the comments of my videos are saying it means one female.

Apparently it's used for kidnapping and sex trafficking and break ins.

I'm not sure what it meant in my situation, but if all that is true, then I'm scared about what could have happened."I'm beyond grateful for everyone that commented and messaged me telling me to stay safe and be careful and to not post my whereabouts.

My followers really saved me."