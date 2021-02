Hyundai IONIQ 5 - Design Film

The lines between living space and moving space are being blurred.

Activities that people wish to conduct in the car is evolving and getting much more diverse and complex.

The goal of Hyundai designers is to develop cars that are safer and smarter, going above and beyond people’s expectations.

It’s what good design should be: to be progressive, to be innovative, and to be proactive caring.