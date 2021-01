Stellantis Spotlight January 22, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week of January 22, 2021, include the first day of Stellantis operations, Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 will be auctioned for charity and orders for the new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat are sold out.