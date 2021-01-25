Union Budget 2021 to be completely paperless, documents will be available on app | Oneindia News

In a first, this year the Union Budget 2021 will be completely paperless and will be launched on the Union Budget Mobile app.

The official mobile app will allow access to 14 Union Budget documents including the main Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants (GD), Finance Bill and more.

The mobile app features a user-friendly interface with features such as download, print, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links.

Users will be able to access the budget mobile app in English and Hindi.

