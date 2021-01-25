Efforts underway to raise money for workout equipment, in honor of a special cause

During the pandemic, many gyms closed for a time.

Fundraising is underway... to create an outdoor gym... at "deming park" in terre haute.

"jayna sullivan"... is collecting donations.

It's in honor of her son... "garrett"... who enjoyed spending time in the park.

Sullivan started fundraising back in may... but the pandemic slowed things down.

She's hoping to get the project going... with the community's help.

If there's another shutdown.... she says the gym also offers a free place to workout.

"it made people go out and look for alternate routes to be able to remain active so if we can put something like that for the community in deming park for free for them to use, hopefully, it will be something that will improve their life."

"sullivan" is also selling face masks to help raise money.

You can learn more about the mask... and how to donate... online.

We have a link to their facebook page at wthi-tv-dot-com.

Sullivan hopes to get gym equipment... in the