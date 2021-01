PM will consider relaxing Covid measures in mid-Feb

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government may consider relaxing some of the Covid restrictions in mid-February depending on the rate and number of infections.

His comments came as he visited one of 30 new vaccination centres that opened today in Barnet FC's ground where around 13,000 jabs have been administered.

Report by Alibhaiz.

