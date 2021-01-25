Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Clouds will be on the increase today with the wind slowly picking up.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s with a breezy northeast wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight into Tuesday morning, there could be some light snow that scrapes our southern viewing area.

Any snow that falls should be fairly light with 1-3" possible to the south and parts of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Temperatures will fall into the upper teens with upper 20s and wind for Tuesday.

Afterwords, it'll be back to a quiet stretch of weather for most of the work week.

I don't see any concerning changes in the weather pattern.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 20s for most of the work week.

By the weekend however, we will be getting above average with temperatures back near 30.

There's also a potential system over the weekend that could bring more snow to the area.

Something certainly to monitor.