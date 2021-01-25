Portrait of Netaji unveiled by President Kovind is of actor Prosenjit? |Oneindia News

Controversy has erupted over a portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose unveiled by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Claims are being made that the potrair is that of an actor who played him in a biopic.

President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled Netaji's portrait on Saturday to mark his birth anniversary.

A post on his timeline has gone viral with users saying the portrait is not that of Netaji at all, that it is actually of Prosenjit Chatterjee, who played Netaji in the 2019 biopic Gumnami.

