Chelsea sack Frank Lampard

Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge, with former Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel expected to replace him.

The former Chelsea midfielder has been in charge since the summer of 2019, but has been shown the door by Roman Abramovich, after a run of five defeats in the last eight matches.

Report by Fullerg.

