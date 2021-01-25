7 Days A Week Vaccine

The state have been administered.

The state plans to increase that weekly number by as much as it can.

That means -- extending hours at local vaccination clinics.

Waay 31's ashley carter is live at john hunt park -- the vaccination site for huntsville hospital.

Ashley what is the hospital doing to speed up the vaccination process?

In just a few hours-- huntsville hospital plans on giving 500 covid vaccines here at john hunt park!

Thats an increase from the 300 they were giving out last week!

The hospital is even changing their hours of operations to be able to vaccinate as many people as quickly as they can starting this week...the john hunt park vaccine clinic will now be open all 7 days.

The hospital say it has enough staff to cover the first several weekends.

But -- additional staff is being hired so they can vaccinate even more people after this week!

The hospital says even though they're speeding the process up -- they'll still need more vaccines to meet the demand.

State health officer doctor scott harris says this is an issue many are facing across the state.

"i think it's sometimes it's hard for the public to understand how there could be so many people out there who are already willing to help and want to give the vaccine and are enrolled and in line and ready to go, and yet they don't have vaccine.

And it's just simply a matter of not having enough to get around to everybody.

The hospital wants to vaccinate one thousand people per day within the next 3 weeks.

Live in hsv ashley c