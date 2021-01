Preparations underway for R-Day celebrations in J-K's Kupwara

The preparations are underway for Republic Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

Despite of harsh winters, Army jawans were seen preparing for the event with locals and children in Handwara.

Lt Col Gargote, 2nd in command, RR Battalion said, "We are also keeping vigil for possible miscreant activities as we get a lot of warning information during such times." Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year.