Doctor expresses concerns about strain on 'hidden' children during lockdown

Dr Bernadka Dubicka, the chair of the Child and Adolescent faculty at theRoyal College of Psychiatrists, talks about the impact on children of schoolsbeing closed.
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-20
Dr Bernadka Dubicka, the chair of the Child and Adolescent faculty at theRoyal College of Psychiatrists, talks about the impact on children of schoolsbeing closed.
6am-2021-01-20
(Part 1 of 2) The CDC has developed a new flea and tick repellent called Nootkatone, a naturally occurring substance made of cedar..