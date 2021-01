Today marks 1 year since Kobe Bryant's death

Tuesday marks one year since the tragic deaths of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others.

HE WAS SO BIG.IT WAS ALMOST LIKE HE WAS AFICTIONAL CHARACTER.HE WAS A REAL LIFE SUPERHEROWITH A COSTUME AND EVERYTHING,WALKING AMONGST US."TOMORROW MARKS ONE YEAR SINCETHE TRAGIC DEATHS OF LAKERSLEGEND KOBEBRYANT...HIS DAUGHTER GIANNA AND 7OTHERS.MANY PEOPLE KNOW JIMMY KIMMELFOR BEING A LATE NIGHT TALKSHOW HOST -- BUT HE WAS ALSOKOBE'S FRIEND.KIMMEL DEDICATED AN ENTIRE LATENIGHT SHOW TO THE LAKERSLEGEND.DURING THIS SPECIAL TRIBUTE --KIMMEL ALSO SHOWED HIS FINALINTERVIEW WITH KOBE WHERE THEYTALKED ABOUT HIS NEWBORN --CAPRI KOBE BRYANT."HER MIDDLE NAME IS KOBE.""IT WASN'T MY IDEA.""IT WASN'T YOUR IDEA?""VANESSA CAME TO ME AND SAIDI'M THINKING OF NAMING HERKOBE FOR THE MIDDLE NAME, ANDI'M LIKE, 'UH YEAH.OK.OK.'

THEN TIME GOES ON AND SHEGOES 'I'M THINKING I'M ACTUALLYGOING TO CHANGE HER MIDDLENAME.'

LIKE WOAH, WOAH, WOAH.SHE WAS LIKE 'I DIDN'T THINKYOU WERE TOO HOT ABOUT IT.'

YOUCAN'T CHANGE IT NOW DUDE.YOU CAN'T GIVE ME A GIFT ANDTHEN TAKE IT BACK."AND WE WILL BE TAKING A LOOK ATKOBE'S LEGACY AND IMPACT RIGHTHERE INLAS VEGAS -- IN A SPECIAL WEARE CALLING -- "MEMORIES OFMAMBA." YOU CAN CATCH IT RIGHTHERE ON CHANNEL 13 AT 6-30 P-MTOMORROW.