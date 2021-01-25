Kids only nail salon & spa opens in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- A new nail salon & spa that caters to kids is open in Macon, and the owner says the turnout has been great.

a new salon and spa made just for kids opened up in macon earlier this month.

Brittany richardson is the owner of royal riches kids nail salon and spa on mercer university drive.

She says the idea stemmed from her mom owning an event decorating business eight years ago.

Richardson says she wanted to do something for kids to make them feel good.

To me seeing how happy the kids are motivates me to keep doing it because i see that it's something positive for them, so i'm just thankful for the parents and the supporters.

She says once the children arrive, they enjoy being pampered.