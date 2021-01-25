This Day in History: First Winter Olympics

This Day in History: , First Winter Olympics.

January 25, 1924.

The first Winter Olympics took off in style at Chamonix in the French Alps.

Scandinavians dominated the 14 events that involved a total of six sports.

Norway won the unofficial team competition with 17 medals.

The United States came in third.

Of the nearly 300 athletes, only 13 were women, and they only competed in the figure-skating events.

The Olympics offered a particular boost to skiing, a sport that would become extremely popular within the next decade.

The success of “International Winter Sports Week" led to the second Winter Olympic games in 1928