Tech Byte - New Tech To Combat COVID-19

Technology is key in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Let's see how it all works.

I'm emily cassulo, and this is tech byte.

There's plenty of it out there that helps with killing germs and bacteria.

The coronavirus has pushed us to take our cleaning game up a notch.

Now robots can help.

This one from lg is great for cleaning bigger, busy spaces like hotels, schools, and restaurants.

It uses uv light to disinfect those high-touch, high- traffic areas.

Lg says its autonomous design makes it easy for the robot to move around furniture, and kill a lot of germs on just one battery charge.

Users can even monitor how the robot's doing using their smartphone or tablet.

Another tool with a similar cleaning concept is the ria portable safeguard.

The company says it uses bi-polar ionization tech with atmosair to purify the air, and reduce the coronavirus by more than 99 percent within 30 minutes.

It can disinfect both breathing space and surfaces.

We're all supposed to be wearing masks to stop the spread, but some are better than others.

Airpop's active+ smart mask has a halo sensor that connects to your smartphone.

The mask monitors your breath, and the outside air quality around you.

There's even wearable tech that's not just for your face.

The biobutton from biointellisense helps you screen for the virus, before getting a covid test.

It's the size of a coin.

You stick it to your upper chest to monitor your skin temperature, heart rate, and other things.

Once you've used the biobutton long enough, and the device has collected enough data about you, it can see if you've been infected with covid-19 - even before you realize you're sick.

The earlier you can detect the coronavirus, the better.

Emily cassulo / tech byte these things are obviously not the only gadgets out there used to fight the coronavirus.

There are plenty of free smartphone apps you can download, as well.

You can also expect to see more touchless devices - like doorbells and faucets - in the near future.

I'm emily cassulo, and that's this week's tech byte now for a look at what's trending