Will march on foot towards Parliament on Feb 01: Krantikari Kisan Union

Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal informed that the farmers will march on foot towards Parliament on February 01 in Delhi from different locations.

"The Parliament session is going to take place and we will hold lot of programs during that time.

But on February 01, we will march towards the Parliament.

The budget will be presented that day.

The January 26th parade will not end on that day itself.

It will go on till January 27," said Darshan Pal during a press conference on January 25 ahead of Republic Day tractor rally.