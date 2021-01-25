R-Day: CRPF has given 45 companies to Delhi Police, informs DG

Central Reserve Police Force, Director General AP Maheshwari wished the countrymen on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

He further informed that CRPF has provided 45 companies to Delhi Police of which are 13 companies are of Rapid Action Force.

DG AP Maheshwari said, "On the occasion of Republic Day, I would like to wish all the countrymen on behalf of CRPF.

We have developed a new technology by inducting night vision and day vision device which is called fusion monocular.

This assists the soldiers in a clear vision during both day and night time.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has provided 45 companies to Delhi Police on the occasion of Republic Day, of which 13 companies are of Rapid Action Force (RAF)."