We've promised to exceed Paris Agreement targets: PM Modi at Climate Adaptation Summit 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 said that India has not just promised to meet their Paris Agreement targets instead exceed them.

He further informed that India is targeting 450 Gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and also promoting LED lights and savings 38 millions of tons of CO2 emissions annually.

PM Modi said, "Climate adaptation is more significant today than ever before and it is a key element for India's development efforts.

We have promised ourselves that we will not just meet our Paris Agreement targets but exceed them.

We will not just arrest environment degradation but will reverse it.

Our action shows our commitment.

We are targeting 450 Gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

We are promoting LED lights and savings 38 millions of tons of CO2 emissions annually.

We are going to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030."