Sports retailers prepare for potential postseason rush

As the chiefs prepare for tomorrow's big game against buffalo, retail stores are doing some prep work of their own keeping their shelves full.

We talked to staff at rally house today, who told us last week's game provided a bit of a test run.

<<ron johnson reporting after chad henne's performance during last week chief game against cleveland, it didn't take long for chiefs kingdom to respond[taylor faucett] they were wanting the "henne-thing is possible" shirts, they were asking us questions if they wanted more merchandise.for stores like rally house, it provided their first test of getting new merch out to eager fans.

[faucett] the fans were actually were asking rally house for it, and then they did a special delivery on saturday just for stores to get this merchandise.

You might think it's deja-vu for places like rally house, but they'll tell you this postseason run, is different both for the fans and for them.

[rachel stobbs] it's been a lot busier we've definitely seen a lot more foot traffic coming in to the store a lot of people are really like i think beginning to get in the chiefs actually are having a chance at super bowl again this year.

And as anticipation grows for a potential repeat, stores selling chiefs gear are also preparing for another post season rush.

This time, they say they'l be after last year's challenges[faucett] they looked at those results last year doubled and tripled everything that they're bringing in.

That means chiefs fans can expect more chiefs gear to go around if they haven't already stocked up.

[seu dunn] i have my sweatshirt, my t-shirt, you can see my mask and everything, so yes like all the chiefs stuff.

But of course it all comes down to wheter or not the chief walk off the field at arrowhead stadium sunday with a win [dunn] and i hope they will win and have a fantastic rally house staff say they will open their doors tommorow evening the minute the chiefs win the game, should they win of course.

They also remind people to check out their online storeas well for chiefs