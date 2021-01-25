COVID-19 vaccination site opening at East Hills Mall

Get their covid vaccine.

Good evening, an empty retail store at east hills shopping center is transforming into a vaccination site...a collaboration project between mosaic life care and the city of st.

Joseph.

Kq2's kilee thomas walks us through the new clinic.

<<kilee thomas reporting this once outlet will soon be a covid-19 station for hundreds starting monday.

Sot: dr. mark laney, ceo of "we have rolled up our sleeves to put all of this together because we recognized that the and their transition and the state and everything they're didn't really have a plan for us to go the last mile and the important."

Starting monday, be completely filled with firefighters, those 65 and older and those with a high risk health condition.

Sot: dr. davin turner, chief medical officer for mosaic life care- "many folks that have contacted us, they have other relatives that have been working to help them work through the process of scheduling significant other, their kids or friends assist them."

As mosaic hundreds, their goal is to reach the thousands comes in.

"we requested over 6,000 vaccines to arrive weekly, now the state will not be able to fill our request, but we 6,000.

The state has stated that more available over the next six weeks."

Reporting in st joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 right now there's only one way to sign up for the vaccine...and that's online.

You have to register to get the vaccine and right now you can do it only online.

We'll have that information for you just ahead -- be ready to write it down if you need it.

Because mosaic officials are stressing you won't be able to just walk-in to the site to get a vaccine... walk-ins will not be accepted.

(sot dr. davin turner/mosaic life care chief medical officer: "please do not call the medical center, your doctor's office or the nurse hotline to schedule an appointment.

In st.

Joe, we are not able to do phone-in appointments at this time.

We are process that will enable our ability to do this; however, at present locally, this is a sign up process here.') here's the vaccination registration website it is my m-l-c.com/vaccine we understand that if you go there now, there are no appointments available yet.

But when they do, you can also find a link to the site to make an appointment on kq2.com.